U T Khader appointed deputy leader of Congress in Karnataka assembly



Bengaluru: Congress on Sunday appointed MLA U T Khader as Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party in Karnataka Assembly with immediate effect, a party statement said.

The information was shared through a press statement issued by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday.

The statement added the appointment was approved by AICC President and will come into effect immediately.

Khader is a four-time MLA from Mangaluru and has served as Minister of Health, Cabinet Minister for Urban Development and Housing in previous Congress government in the State.