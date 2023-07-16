U T Khader Conferred with Great Son of India Award

Mangaluru: The prestigious award “Great Son of India”, by the Indian Conference of Intellectuals was conferred on Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly U T Khader at the India International Centre, New Delhi, here on July 16.

The award was presented to Speaker U T Khader at a glittering ceremony by Retired Orissa High Court Judge Justice Gopal Gowda and the Governor of Chhattisgarh Biswabhusan Harichandan. Supreme Court Judge, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was the Chief Guest.

The Autobiography of Biswabhusan Harichandan was also released on the occasion.

Team Mangalorean wishes speaker U T Khader all the very best in his future endeavours.

