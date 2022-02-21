U T Khader Demands Arrest of Accused in BD Activist’s Murder

Bengaluru: Condemning the brutal murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga, former minister U T Khader demanded the arrest of the accused behind the murder.

Addressing the media persons in Bengaluru, former minister U T Khader said, “Related to the brutal murder of a 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga where senior leaders of the ruling party reside, it is clear that those involved in the murder, have no fear of the leaders or the law”.

U T Khader further said, “The government must maintain law and order in the society. Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was brutally killed on February 20 night, on Ravivarma Street in Bharathi Colony. The government should act swiftly to arrest the accused, and stringent action should be taken against those involved in the murder”.

U T Khader also said, “Those involved in the murder of the BD activist should be arrested, without diverting the incident with other issues. If the government does not act swiftly, the situation may go out of control. I demand the government to take action to arrest the accused as soon as possible”.