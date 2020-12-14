Spread the love



















UAE-based Indian expat amasses collection of 1 dirham coins



Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has amassed a collection of 39 different issues of the 1 dirham coin, turning down lucrative offers to sell the collection, a media report said on Monday.

Petrol pump attendant, Shaijal Kelettil from Calicut, Kerala, took nine years to complete his collection, said the Gulf News report.

He has turned down offers of up to 2,000 dirhams to sell his collection, saying it was “priceless to me because of my love for the UAE”.

Kelettil has even paid 50 dirhams to buy just one 1 dirham coin. ”

I love the ‘I love the UAE’ coin and also the 1990-issue celebrating UAE’s participation in the football World Cup. If I see a coin that is different or special in some way, I ask the bearer to exchange it with me or sell it to me.

“I love collecting coins and I love the UAE, so that’s why I do it,” Gulf News quoted the expat as saying.

He also has coins from Saudi Arabia where he worked previously, and coins from India.