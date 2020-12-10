Spread the love



















UAE thanks US for approving $23bn arms sales



Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday thanked the US for approving an arms sale worth $23 billion.

The development came a day after the US Senate rejected efforts to block the sale of arms, which includes some 50 F-35 fighter jets, at least 18 Reaper drones and other precision weapons, Gulf News reported.

In a statement, Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the US said: “The UAE deeply appreciates the consideration of all Senators in today’s vote. Continued US support enable the UAE to take on more of the burden for our collective security — ours, yours and our partners.

“It improves US-UAE inter-operability and allows us to be more effective together. It makes us all safer, be more tolerant and future-oriented.

“The UAE is charting a new positive path for the Middle East. We are committed to regional de-escalation and dialogue.”

Last month, US President Donald Trump’s administration notified Congress of the intended $23 billion arms sale to UAE.

Administration officials have reiterated that the arms sale, particularly the transfer of the coveted F-35 fighter jets, was an acknowledgement of the broader diplomatic initiatives between the two nations.