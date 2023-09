UAE to witness double Yakshagana Dhamaka ‘Yaksha Sambhrama’ by Karnataka’s legendary Badagutittu Yakshagana artists

UAE: On September 30 -2023 Saturday evening 5:00 PM onwards at Gems new Millenium School Al Khail Dubai Prasanga “Chitrakshi Kalyana (Raja Rudra Kopa)” and on 1st October 2023 Sunday 3:00PM onwards at Gems World Academy Al Reem Island Abudhabi “Chandrahasa Charitre (Dushtabuddi)” will be staged.

Well known Badagu tittu Bhgavata Jansale Raghavendra Achari will be accompanied in Chende by Prasanna Heggar and Sunil bhandari in Maddale. Famous Artist Subramanya Chittani, Kartik Chittani, Sunil Uppur, Ashok Bhat, M.G.Hegade and Ravindra Devadiga will mesmerize the audience with their seamless nrutya and flawless dialogues. Local Artists Vinayaka Hegade, Vishweshwara Adiga, Kishore Gatti and Ananya Vedavyasa will share the stage with guest artists.

KNRI president Mr. Praveen Shetty and philanthropist and Business man Mr. Shyam Bhat are the Chief guests of Dubai program, Mr. Sarvottam Shetty president of Abudhabi Karnataka Sangha will be Chief guest of Abudhabi program.

On behalf of organizers Mr.Ganapathi Bhat and Mr.Prashanth Bhat cordially invited and welcomed all Yakshagana fans to ENTRY FREE ‘Yaksha Sambhrama’ .

