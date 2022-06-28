Udaipur killing most heinous, no religion approves this: Salman Khurshid

New Delhi: Former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid has condemned the Udaipur incident and said the crime is most heinous and no religion approves it.

“Udaipur killing most heinous and regrettable irrespective of the provocation assumed. We cannot allow our nation to be torn apart in this inhuman manner. No religion approves of killing human beings. Let us reaffirm positivity of faith,” Khurshid said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too said that brutality in the name of religion cannot be tolerated.

“I am deeply shocked by the heinous murder in Udaipur. Brutality in the name of religion cannot be tolerated. Those who spread terror by this cruelty should be punished immediately,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi reacting over Udaipur incident.

Appealing to maintain peace, he added in the same tweet in Hindi, “We all have to defeat hate together. I appeal to all, please maintain peace and brotherhood.”

A tailor was beheaded in broad daylight in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Tuesday by two perpetrators for allegedly supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media.

The two attackers also recorded the incident on camera and said in another video post that they avenged an insult to Islam. However, they were later arrested by the police.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condemned the gruesome incident of Udaipur. She said that the condemnation is not enough for this incident.