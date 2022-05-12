Udaipur will be new milestone of hope, aspiration & Change: Cong



New Delhi: A day ahead of the ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Udaipur, the Congress has said that Udaipur will be a new milestone of “hope, aspiration and change as India is enduring a painful and vicious assault on its democracy, economy and societal harmony”.

Addressing a press conference the party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Congress was born out of a determined struggle to liberate India and its people from the shackles of oppression, discrimination, bigotry and the policy of divide and rule. In these trying times, when “Divide and Rule” has become the state policy, we resolve to re-dedicate ourselves to “nav sankalp”, that is, to once again propel India onto the path of progress, prosperity and societal harmony.”

“The road map shall provide a way forward not only to the Congress Party to meet up with the current set of reverses and challenges, but will also pave the way for a resilient, strong and inclusive Nation,” he added.

The Congress said that insurmountable “wealth inequality” in India means that the wealth of the 142 richest Indians has gone up by Rs 30 lakh crore in one year whereas the income of 84 per cent of the Indian Households dropped drastically. “Instead of receiving Rs 15 lakh in every account, the existing savings of common people have been lost,” he said.

“The freefall of the Indian economy has resulted in the Indian Rupee falling to an abysmal level of US $1 Rs 77.50. On the other hand, India’s debt has shockingly risen from Rs 55 lakh crore in the year 2014 to Rs 135 lakh crore in the year 2022. The Modi government takes a debt of Rs 4,000 crore daily. Every Indian has a debt of Rs 1,00,000 on his/her head,” he said.