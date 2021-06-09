Spread the love



















Uday Ganiga Murder Case, One more Accused Arrested

Udupi: One more person has been arrested in connection with the murder of social activist Uday Ganiga by the Shankaranarya Police here on June 9.

The arrested has been identified as Manoj Kumar (26), a resident of Yedamoge.

On June 5 night, when Uday was standing on the side of the road in front of his house, local Yadamoge Gram Panchayat President Pranesh Yadiayal’s car hit Uday and ran over him. After the incident, the Gram Panchayat president fled from the spot leaving his car. Seriously injured Uday Ganiga was rushed to the hospital but breathed his last on the way.

In this connection, the Shankarnaryana police arrested Yadamoge Gram Panchayat President Pranesh Yadiayal on the same day. On June 7, the second accused Rajesh Bhat and Balachandra Bhat were arrested by the police for assisting Pranesh in the crime. Pranesh has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. Rajesh Bhat and Balachandra have also been remanded to judicial custody until June 29.

The fourth accused Manoj Kumar was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody until June 29.

