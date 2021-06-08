Spread the love



















Uday Ganiga Murder Case: Three Accused Including BJP Leader Balachandra sent to 21-day Judicial Custody

Kundapur: The Kundapur JMFC court sent three of the accused who were involved in the murder of social activist Uday Ganiga including BJP leader Balachandra Bhat to Judicial custody for for 14 days, on June 8.

The Shankaranarayana Police produced the accused Pranesh, Rajesh Bhat and Balachandra Bhat before the judge. They were sent to judicial custody for until June 29.

On June 5 night, when Uday was standing on the side of the road in front of his house, the local Yadamoge Gram Panchayat President Pranesh Yadiayal’s car hit Uday and ran over him. After the incident, the Gram Panchayat president fled from the spot leaving his car. Seriously injured Uday Ganiga was rushed to the hospital but breathed his last on the way.

The Shankaranarayana police later on Sunday, June 6, arrested the prime accused Pranesh while Rajesh Bhat and Balachandra Bhat were arrested on June 7.

Like this: Like Loading...