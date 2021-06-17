Spread the love



















Uday Ganiga Murder Case: Two Accused Remanded to Police Custody

Kundapura: The Kundapur JMFC Court on June 16 remanded two of the accused in social activist Uday Ganiga’s murder case to police custody for two days.

The JMFC Court Judge Nagarathnamma granted them two days of police custody.

The Government Public Prosecutor Mumtaz represented on behalf of the prosecution.

On June 5 night, when Uday was standing on the side of the road in front of his house, local Yadamoge Gram Panchayat President Pranesh Yadiayal’s car hit Uday and ran over him. After the incident, the Gram Panchayat president fled from the spot leaving his car. Seriously injured Uday Ganiga was rushed to the hospital but breathed his last on the way.

In this connection, the Shankarnaryana police arrested Yadamoge Gram Panchayat President Pranesh Yadiayal, District BJP Secretary Balachandra Bhat, Rajesh Bhat, Manoj Kumar and Grama Panchayat member Sadashiva Naik. All accused were in judicial custody until June 29.

