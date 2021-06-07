Spread the love



















Uday Ganiga Murder Case, Two Including BJP leader Balachandra Arrested

Udupi: Two more persons have been arrested in the murder of social activist Uday Ganiga by the Shankaranarya Police on June 7.

The arrested have been identified as Rajesh Bhat and Balachandra Bhat.

On June 5 night, when Uday was standing on the side of the road in front of his house, the local Yadamoge Gram Panchayat President Pranesh Yadiayal’s car hit Uday and ran over him. After the incident, the Gram Panchayat president fled from the spot leaving his car. Seriously injured Uday Ganiga was rushed to the hospital but breathed his last on the way.

In this connection, the Shankarnaryana police arrested Yadamoge Gram Panchayat President Pranesh Yadiayal on the same day. On June 7, the second accused Rajesh Bhat and Balachandra Bhat were arrested by the police for assisting Pranesh in the crime. Pranesh has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. Both the accused will be produced before the court on June 8.

SP Vishnuvardhan along with DySP K Srikanth, Circle Inspector Gopikrishna and SI of Shankarnaryana police station Sridhar Nayak had also visited the spot for investigations.

