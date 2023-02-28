Udayanidhi Stalin to meet PM, Home Minister in New Delhi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udayanidhi Stalin is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening.

The young scion of the Karunanidhi family is in Delhi on his maiden official visit after being sworn in as a minister.

Udayanaidhi Stalin will also be meeting Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, and Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh to discuss the development of Tamil Nadu sports and rural affairs.

The minister will be meeting some senior leaders of the opposition parties and will invite them for the 70th birthday celebrations of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on March 1.

