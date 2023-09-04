Udhayanidhi’s remark on ‘Sanatan Dharma’ shows his Hitler mindset, Bommai

Criticising Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remark against ‘Sanatan Dharma’, former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that it shows his “Hitler mindset”.



Bengaluru: Criticising Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remark against ‘Sanatan Dharma’, former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that it shows his “Hitler mindset”.

“Udhayanidhi Stalin made the statement to appease a particular section of society. The minister had given an anti-constitutional statement and must be sacked from the Tamil Nadu cabinet,” Bommai demanded.

“Sanatan Dharma preaches well-being of all. Not only humans, it propagates the well-being of other living beings. There is equal opportunity for everyone in Sanatan Dharma. Udhayanidhi Stalin had given an anti-constitutional statement,” Bommai said.

“The alliance parties in opposition bloc Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are in a fix over the statement of Udhayanidhi Stalin. All religions are accommodated in India. The religions such as Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism, Islam are coexisting peacefully,” Bommai stated.

“Everyone knows what is going on in the neighbouring countries. Udhayanidhi is carrying out appeasement politics for power. The people of India are observing all developments and they will also give appropriate answers to this,” Bommai said.

Reacting to the statement, former deputy chief minister R. Ashoka said, “Udhayanidhi Stalin has issued humiliating statements against Hinduism. Sanatana Dharma runs in the blood of the people. He has spoken about the hidden agenda of the INDIA alliance.”

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar must comment on this. They visit temples and claim themselves as Hindus and issue anti-Hindu statements. This is the habit of Congress leaders,” Ashoka said.

“This man (Udhayanidhi Stalin) has gone mad. Let him declare whether he is a Hindu or not. The statement against Hindus won’t be forgotten,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...