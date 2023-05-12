Udupi all set for Counting Assembly Election Votes on May 13 – DC Kurma Rao

Udupi: “The district administration is all set to take up the counting of the Assembly election votes from Five assembly constituencies on May 13”, said DC Kurma Rao M during the press meet held at the DC office here on May 12.

Addressing the media persons DC Kurma Rao said that the counting will be held at the counting centre in St Cecily School, Ajjarkad. The preparation, including the security arrangements, is in full swing, 8 rooms are set for counting the votes polled in the five Assembly constituencies.

The counting of votes for the Byndoor and Kundapur will be held in one room. While four rooms are allotted for the counting of votes polled in Udupi, Kaup and Karkala. An election officer and assistant returning officer have been appointed for each assembly constituency and 375 counting staff have been deputed.

All required basic infrastructural facilities like the green room for women, drinking water and a control room have been set up. CCTV cameras have been placed in the counting rooms. Section 144 is been imposed from May 13 (5 am) to May 14 (midnight).

The bursting of firecrackers was banned from May 13 (5 am) to May 14 (midnight). Victory celebrations are not permitted, selling of alcohol is banned from May midnight to May 13 midnight.

Additional DC Veena, SP Akshay Machindra, and Probationary IAS officer Yathish were present.

Like this: Like Loading...