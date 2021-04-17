Udupi Bishop Blesses ‘Kripa Kiran’-the New Capuchin Friary & Counselling Centre at Nitte

Spread the love



















Udupi Diocese Bishop Rev Dr Gearld Isaac Lobo Blesses Kripa Kiran-the New Capuchin Friary and Counselling Centre at Nitte – Karkala

Mangaluru: A New Capuchin Friary and Counselling Centre was inaugurated at Nitte Karkala, on April 16, 2021, at 10:30 am. Fr John Alwyn Dias, the Provincial Minister of Holy Trinity Province Karnataka, Fr Dolphy Pais former Provincial Minister, along with councillors inaugurated the Friary by cutting the ribbon. Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese blessed the new Capuchin Friary and the Centre.

The solemn Holy Eucharist was presided over by the Bishop and concelebrated by many Capuchin Friars, diocesan clergy, religious and laypeople. Fr Chetan Lobo, PRO of Udupi Diocese, preached the homily. During the Eucharist, the Bishop blessed the new chapel, sprinkling holy water and incensing the Holy Cross, the Altar and the Tabernacle. The melodious choir was sung by novices of Farangipet led by Fr Joel Lopes.

A felicitation program was held in the hall after the Holy Eucharist. On this occasion Superior of the new Friary, Fr Maxim Pinto welcomed all the dignitaries namely, Fr Alwyn Dias the Provincial, Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo the Bishop, Fr Paul Melwyn D’Souza the vicar Provincial, Fr Peter Cyprian the counsellor, Fr George D’Souza Parish Priest of Attur, Fr Dolphy Pais former Provincial, and Mr Sathish Panchayat Member.

Sathish, Panchayat Member inaugurated the new counselling centre. Jeevan and Shanthi the donor of the land, Architect Praveen, Contractor Umesh, Ronald Lobo and Sunil were felicitated on the occasion with a shawl, fruit basket and flower pot as a token of gratitude.

Fr George D’Souza speaking on the occasion said, “It is good that Capuchins must try to help out the youth who are studying in Nitte college and contribute to the wellbeing of the youth and people of the surrounding vicinity.” The Bishop in his speech called out the Capuchins to help the families of Udupi Diocese in counselling, specially the students, youth of surrounding vicinity in times of problems and mental agony.

Fr Alwyn Dias thanked all those who helped to build the Counselling Centre specially Mr Jeevan and Mrs Shanthi the Donor of the Land, Province of Foggia for the economic solidarity, Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo for supporting the new venture in Udupi Diocese and Parish Priest of Attur Fr George for all the support. A sumptuous meal was served to all the participants after the event. The members of ‘Kripa Kiran’ are Fr Maxim Pinto Superior, Fr Manoj D’Souza Director of Counselling Centre, Fr Sunil the Treasurer and Br Victor the member.

Report submitted by Fr Stephen D’Souza, Capuchin