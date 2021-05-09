Spread the love



















Udupi Bishop Gerald Lobo Seeks Peoples Cooperation to Break Covid Transmission Chain

Udupi: The Udupi Bishop Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo has urged people to cooperate with the district administration during the lockdown to break the Covid transmission chain in the country.

In his press statement Bishop Gerald Said, ” The Covid-19 pandemic which has been ravaging our world since a year, is now in devastating proportion. Thousands of innocent lives are lost and lakhs of people succumb to this fatal disease every day in our country. We must be strong in spirit during these testing times. We need to fight bravely in order to safeguard ourselves and our people.

Scientists, experts, medical fraternity and other specialists have experimented exhaustively regarding the nature of CoronaVirus and have suggested a series of measures to our national, state and local administrations. It is our bounden duty to follow the guidelines set down by the administration without paying heed to any gossip, fake news and wrong information.

Scientists and experts who have developed a Vaccine for the pandemic in record time are worthy of praise. As these vaccines are now available for the public, all must take this vaccine as early as possible. No religious or social misunderstandings must deter us from taking the vaccine.

Udupi district administration has declared a stringent Lockdown all over the district from 10 to 24 May. To break the covid transmission chain, everyone needs to remain at home during the lockdown. This isn’t going to be easy, yet to keep ourselves unaffected by the contagion and also help others we need to follow this very strictly.

Last year, the Udupi diocese went out of the way to help the Covid affected labourers, migrants, elderly and other needy people during the lockdown. The diocese along with its 52 parishes is ever ready to do the same during these testing times. The parishes with the help of the Catholic Sabha, Youth Movement and other Associations would do everything to alleviate the pain and suffering of our needy people.

Let’s try our best to overcome this pandemic. God who has created us is our Protector too. Let’s pray to him for ourselves and all others. May the Merciful Lord protect and care for us.



