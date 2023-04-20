Udupi BJP Candidate Yashpal Suvarna files Nomination

Udupi: BJP Candidate Yashpal Suvarna on April 20 submitted his nomination from the Udupi Assembly constituency for the forthcoming Karnataka assembly elections.

Before filing the nomination a public meeting was held in the BJP office. Later, a Huge Padayatra was held from the BJP office to the Taluk Office, Bannanje. The Padyatra passed through Kadiyali, Kalsanka Junction, City Bus Stand, and Bannanje and culminated near the KSRTC Bus stand. More than 10000 activists participated in the Padayatra.

Before submitting his papers, Yashpal Suvarna offered prayers at Sri Krishna Temple, Bannanje Mahalingeshwara Temple and Narayana Guru Temple to seek blessings. He also performed Gau Puja at Sri Krisha Temple.

Yashpal Suvarna was accompanied by minister Sunil Kumar, Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, leaders Gurme Suresh Shetty, Nayana Ganesh, Mattar Rathnakar Hegde among others.

