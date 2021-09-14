Spread the love



















Udupi BJP Leaders Pay Rich Tributes to Oscar Fernandes

Udupi: Udupi politicians have again proved to the nation that politics is only during the elections, and after the elections, we are all one. The Udupi district BJP has become an example by paying rich tributes to the Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes by organising condolence meet at the District BJP office here, on September 14.

Along with Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, all the BJP leaders paid floral tributes to the portrait of Oscar Fernandes.

Speaking on the occasion, Raghupathi Bhat said, “Oscar Fernandes worked in the opposition party but his contribution to Udupi is always memorable. He was never involved in any rivalry politics and never supported such politics in his life. He had kept a cordial relationship with the late Dr V S Acharya and was never involved in cheap politics. He was a simple, dignified, and humble person both in his political career and life. He had humanity and led a dignified political career”.

Recalling the incident in his own life Bhat said, “When I face problems in my family life, Oscar had supported me. Other congress leaders had criticized me in many ways, but Oscar Fernandes showed humanity. He told me to ask for any help if needed. His helping nature and support helped me to come out of that incident”.

BJP leaders Mattar Rathankar Hegde, Uday Kumar Shetty, Sumitra Nayak, Veena Shetty, Kuthyaru Naveen Shetty, Ravi Ameen, Gurme Suresh Shetty and others were present.

