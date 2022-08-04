Udupi CEN Police Register Case For Objectionable Posts on Social Media

Udupi: The CEN police have registered a case against a person from Byndoor for objectionable, provocative posts on social media related to the murder of Fazil.

According to the police, after Fazil’s murder, Laxmikanth posted objectionable, provocative posts in facebook In this regard, a complaint was registered at the Udupi CEN police station.

A case was registered based on the complaint, and an investigation is on.

