Udupi City largely Deserted during Lockdown: SP Vishnuvardhan on City Rounds

Udupi: The fourteen days long lockdown imposed in the state to contain the rapidly spreading COVID-19 has evoked a good response in the District.

Towns and cities across the region largely wore a deserted look since most of the commercial establishments, except for those offering essential goods and services, remained closed with vehicular movement.

Police vehicles were found patrolling the city with sirens and appealing to the people through loudspeakers to remain indoors.

Udupi SP N Vishnuvardhan along with his officers went on rounds in the city, especially in the crowded areas of Manipal, to review the measures taken by the police in implementing the lockdown restrictions. SP Vishnuvaradhan personally checked vehicles and imposed fines on those who were moving around unnecessarily.

Since the district administration had deployed teams in places where people tend to assemble in large numbers, including markets to sensitise the people on the weekend lockdown, these busy places also wore a deserted look on Wednesday. People were allowed to visit grocery shops and buy essential commodities between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

In Manipal city, police took strict action against people who ventured out without any valid reasons. Udupi Town PSI Pramod Kumar along with his staff was on the city rounds warning people who were out on the streets without any valid reason.



