Udupi CMC demolishes Two Illegal Hotels of SDPI District President

Udupi: The officials of the Udupi City Municipal Council demolished two illegal hotels constructed on the land belonging to the CMC at the City Bus stand in front of the Jamia Masjid on March 26.

The two hotels Zara and Zaithon owned by Nazir Ahamed, president of SDPI, Udupi district, were constructed on the CMC land. The CMC had given notice to Nazir many times to remove the illegal construction. The issue was raised by the BJP councillors during the last CMC meeting. The CMC approached the court in this regard and the Court instructed to remove the illegal construction.

Following the instructions of the court, on Saturday morning, a team of officials from the municipality launched the demolition drive.

Police forces were deployed during the demolition of the illegal structures. Udupi Tahsildar and CMC Commissioner were present during the operation.