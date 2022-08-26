Udupi CMC officials demolish under construction Fish Shed, Locals Protest

Udupi: The City Municipal officials demolished the under-construction temporary fish market shed which was being constructed illegally at Kinnimulky on August 26.

Local Councilor Amrita Krishnamoorthy, Social activist Krishnamoorthy Acharya and locals staged a protest against the move by CMC officials. They alleged that there are several illegal constructions in Udupi city but the officials have targeted only the poor fisherwomen.

Speaking to media persons Local Councilor Amritha Krishnamoorthy said, “For the last 40 years these fisherwomen were selling fish on the roadside. Since they were facing problems during the rainy season, they demanded a permanent fish market. I have raised this issue for several years but no one bothered to listen to us. So I decided to spend my money to build a small temporary shed for the fisherwomen to sell fish. Two days ago, the CMC officials objected to the construction of the shed. Today morning, I visited the CMC commissioner and inquired about the matter. No notice was given prior to the demolition. I condemn the move by CMC, they should re-build the shed that was demolished today”.

Malpe Police Arrived at the spot and handled the situation.

