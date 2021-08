Spread the love



















Udupi DC G Jagadeesh Transferred, Kurma Rao M New DC

Udupi: Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district G Jagadeesh has been transferred as Joint Secretary of Chief Minister on Sunday, August 29.

Kurma Rao M Managing Director North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, Kalburgi has been appointed as the new DC of Udupi District.

