Spread the love



















Udupi DC Jagadeesh Issues Guidelines for 10-day Corona Night Curfew

Udupi: The Udupi deputy commissioner G Jagadeesh on Friday, April 9 released guidelines for the 10-day Corona night curfew which will begin from April 10 in COVID-hit Udupi and Manipal cities.

In his Video Message Deputy commissioner said, “Medical and emergency services will be allowed during the curfew hours while all other activities will be restricted”.

Travel for essential services, goods delivery and e-commerce operations will be allowed during the Corona curfew from April 10-20 between 10 pm and 5 am.

Industrial employees working on the night shift should reach their factories before 10 pm and leave only after 5 am.

“Those commuting during the curfew from the bus stand, railway station and airport will have to show their tickets as proof of travel to the police to allow them to reach their home,” said DC Jagadeesh.

The order has permitted persons taking the bus, train or flight from cities under curfew to travel by car, auto or taxi to the bus stand, railway station and airport on showing their ticket of travel to other destinations.

“All those other than permitted people will be strictly dealt with if they violate the curfew and Covid-induced guidelines under the Disaster Management Act,” said G Jagadeesh in the video message.