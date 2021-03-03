Spread the love



















Udupi DC moots appointment of marshalls due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Udupi, (UNI) Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh has said that all Covid guidelines relating to wearing masks, using sanitisers and maintaining social distancing have to be strictly adhered to in the wake of a spike in Covid cases in the district.

Presiding over the district expert advisory committee meeting held at the DC office here on Wednesday said action will be initiated against educational institutions that flout Covid norms and added that marshalls would be appointed to ensure strict adherence to rules during functions and public gatherings. Violators will face strict action, he added.

All people from Kerala and Maharashtra will have to undergo RT-PCR tests and Covid negative reports are mandatory, he said.

He said the district has registered 74 per cent and 73 per cent progress respectively among health workers and frontline workers in Covid vaccination and added that the progress was good compared to other districts.