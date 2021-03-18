Spread the love



















Udupi DCIB Police Arrest Three on Charges of Prostitution

Udupi: The DCIB police have raided a hotel near the City Bus stand and arrested three persons on charges of prostitution on March 17 evening.

The arrested have been identified as Johnson D Almeida, Shekar Shetty and Harishith Shetty.

According to the police, a woman and the accused were operating a prostitution racket at Hotel Durga international. After getting information from reliable sources, the DCIB police raided the hotel and arrested the accused.

The police have seized four mobile phones, Rs 6730 cash and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered in the Women’s Police station.