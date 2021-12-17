Udupi Deanery Celebrates Ecumenical Christmas at Kalmady

Udupi: Ecumenical Christmas celebration was held by Udupi deanery ecumenical commission and Stella Maris Church, Kalmady on December 16, 2021, at Stella Maris Church Kalmady.

Gracing the occasion, Dr Gerald Issac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese said, “Christmas is a celebration of peace and love. Let us share the excess resources with others. This year’s Christmas let us pass the fear of COVID from us. Let our minds be filled with peace and solidarity. The unity we showed up here today should continue for years to come”.

Speaking on the occasion Rev. Fr. M.C. Mathai, Vicar General St. Mary’s Syrian Cathedral said, “Today we have gathered here from different sects of Christianity. Let us spread the good message of Lord Christ. We have little fear within us. But the fear of the Lord is above all. When we fear the Lord all the other worries will be forgotten. We should avoid the usage of the word ‘X-Mas’ and should inculcate the usage of ‘Christmas’. Our heart should become the manger of Christ”.

Members of the Syrian Church, United Basel Mission Churches (UBMC) performed carol singing in different languages. Members of Catholic churches performed the tableau, while the members of the Church of South India (CSI) performed a dance. The prayer Dance was performed by members of St. Mary’s CBSE School Kannarpady.

Congregational singing of ‘Silent Night’ in English, Kannada and Konkani with candle lights was also held.

Fr Baptist Menezes, Parish Priest Kalamady welcomed the gathering. Rev. Ivan Soans proposed a vote of thanks. Ashwini Anchan compered the program.

Priests from the diocese of Udupi, representatives of Syrian Church, UBMC Church, CSI church and other congregations also participated.