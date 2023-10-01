Udupi Deputy Commissioner asks lorry, tempo owners to end strike

Udupi: The indefinite strike by the Udupi Lorry and Tempo Owners’ Association opposing the seizure of their vehicles by the district administration for transporting construction materials without licence entered the fifth day on Sunday.

The owners of many lorries and mini-goods vehicles are protesting by parking their vehicles along the flanks of the National Highway 66 since Wednesday last.

At a meeting with the office-bearers of the association in Udupi on Sunday, Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari urged the owners to withdraw their protest. Manjunath Bhandary, MLC, and K. Arun, Superintendent of Police of Udupi, also took part in the meeting.

Meanwhile, sources said the owners were likely to meet at Kota or Brahmavara on Monday and take a decision either on ending their protest or continuing it.

