Udupi Diocese Felicitates Indian Idol Season-12 Finalist Nihal Tauro

Udupi: “By utilizing the opportunity that came his way and reaching the finals in the popular Indian Idol Season-12, Nihal Tauro has brought laurels to the entire State of Karnataka”, said Bishop of the Udupi Diocese Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo. He was speaking at a function organized on behalf of the Udupi Diocese to honour Nihal Tauro for his achievement on August 29.

Speaking further, Bishop Gerald Lobo said, “Nihal Tauro’s fame in the Indian Idol season-12 was not a sudden happening. He had been using the opportunities that were available as small steps to rise the ladder of success. When people do not avail the opportunities that come their way, they will not be able to achieve anything in life. Some people give up their journey to excellence after achieving a certain stage in their pursuit. However, Nihal always tried to achieve the next step of success after being successful in the previous stage. There is no doubt that with relentless perseverance and hard work, one can achieve greater success. This was manifested by Nihal Tauro, through his grit and determination by being in the rank of finalists in the Indian idol Season-12”.

In his reply to the felicitation by the Udupi Diocese, Nihal Tauro said that he had started his journey in the musical world through the Church Choir in his parish. Thereafter, he utilized all the opportunities in the field of music and singing by which he could reach the final stage in the Indian idol Season-12. He further said that since he participated in the competition, he had been supported by thousands of his well-wishers by which he could reach the final stage and achieve fame and honour.

On this occasion, different organizations and priests from various parishes of the Udupi Diocese felicitated Nihal Tauro.

Herald Tauro-father of Nihal Tauro, mother Precilla Tauro, brother Nishan Tauro, Spiritual Director of the Catholic Sabha of Udupi Fr Ferdinand Gonsalves and retired priest Fr William Martis were present on the dais.

Fr Charles Menezes, Parish priest of Mother of Sorrows Church and Dean of Udupi Deanery welcomed the gathering and delivered the vote of thanks.

