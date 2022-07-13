Udupi Diocese gets new Diocesan Service of Communion Team for 2022 – 2025

Udupi: Udupi Diocesan Catholic Charismatic Renewals (CCR) reconstitution for Diocesan Service of Communion(DSC) on July 12th and 13th at Stella Maris Church, Kalmady, Diocese of Udupi.

Karnataka Regional Service of communion (KRSC) led the reconstitution. KRSC Chairman Bro. Cherian Rampuram, KRSC Secretary Bro. Thomas Chinnappa, KRSC members Bro. Anthony K J, Bro. Elias Coelho, Bro. Joachim Pinto and KRSC Spiritual Director Fr Franklin D’Souza were present. From Natonal Service of Communion Bro. Shaji was present.

Udupi Diocese Coordinator Bro. Wilson Gras, Bro. Henry Machado and Spiritual Director Fr Vincent Crasta organised the program.

On July 12th program began at 9:15am with registration. Praise and worship was led by Bro. William D’Souza. At 10 o’clock was the inaugural session and keynote address.10:20am was the self introduction and the opportunities and challenges of Catholic Charismatic renewal (CCR) led by KRSC Cordinator Bro. Cherian Rampuram. After the tea break at 11:15am Bro. Cherian Rampuram led another session in The evolution of CCR – past, present and future.

At 12:15pm Fr Vincent Crasta offered the Holy Eucharist.

After the lunch break at 2pm Bro. William D’Souza led the Praise and worship. At 2:30pm Fr Franklin D’Souza spoke on; the qualities and role of a leader in CCR – The servant leadership. After a small break he spoke on; importance of Parish Prayer group, Deanery team and DSC. At 3:45pm he led the adoration and thanked the Lord.

On 13th July program started at 9:30am with Praise and worship led by Bro. William D’Souza and Bro. Elias Coelho. At 10am Bro. Anthony K J led the election process together with KRSC team. Candidates introduced themselves and then secret ballot was held.

At 11am discerning team prayed and selected seven members as per Charis statutes. Fr Franklin D’Souza, Fr Vincent Crasta, Bro. Shaji, Bro. Thomas Chinnappa, Bro. Anthony K J and Bro. Joachim Pinto were in the discerning team. During this time Bro. Elias Coelho and Bro. William D’Souza led the intercessory adoration.

Newly elected Seven members by discernment are:

Mr. Vincent Valerian Fernandes – Coordinator – Kalyanpur Deanery

Mr. James Vaz – Secretary – Kalyanpur Deanery

Mr. Wilson Gras – Kundapura Deanery

Mr. Felix Andrew Rebello – Kundapura Deanery

Mr. Jerald Rodrigues – Shirva Deanery

Mrs. Benedicta Noronha – Karkala Deanery

Mrs. Suman Violet Barboza – Udupi Deanery

At 12:30pm Most Rev. Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Diocese of Udupi offered thanks giving Holy Eucharist. He preached a meaningful homily on role of the Holy Spirit in the mission of the Church and our response to the call as leaders of the renewa. After the homily he installed the newly elected leaders and led the oath taking ceremony.

On behalf of KRSC Secretary Bro. Thomas Chinnappa thanked Bishop, Spiritual Director Fr Vincent Crasta, Bro. Wilson Gras and NSC as well as KRSC team.

On behalf of Diocese of Udupi Fr Vincent Crasta thanked Bishop for his guidance and encouragement. He thanked him for offering Holy Eucharist and praying for the newly elected leaders and also installing them and leading oath taking ceremony. He thanked Bro. Shaji from NSC for his presence. He also thanked KRSC Cordinator Bro. Cherian Rampuram, Bro. Thomas Chinnappa, Bro. Anthony K J, Bro. Elias Coelho, Bro. Joachim Pinto and Spiritual Director Fr Franklin D’Souza. He thanked the members who helped him in organising the program specially; Bro. Wilson Gras, Bro. Henry Machado and Musician Bro. William D’Souza.

Program ended with lunch at 2pm.

Report by KRSC office

Photos by Diocese of Udup