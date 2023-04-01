Udupi Diocese gets New Vicar General

Udupi: Most Rev. Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, the Bishop of Udupi has appointed Rev. Fr Ferdinand Gonsalves as the new Vicar General of the Diocese of Udupi. Rev. Fr Ferdinand Gonsalves is currently the Parish Priest of Pangala/Shankerpura Parish. In a religious ceremony that took place at Bishop’s House on Saturday, 01 April 2023, Rev. Fr Ferdinand Gonsalves took charge as the Vicar General of the Diocese of Udupi. Most Rev. Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, the Bishop of Udupi conducted the prayer service and presided over the oath-taking ceremony. V. Rev. Dr Roshan D’Souza, the Chancellor of Udupi Diocese, V. Rev. Fr Charles Menezes, the Parish Priest of Mother of Sorrows Church, Udupi, Rev. Fr Stephen D’Souza, Rev. Fr Royson Fernandes, Editor of Uzvaad Fortnightly were present.

Born on 29th September 1955, Rev. Fr Ferdinand Gonsalves is the son of John Gonsalves and Angeline Rebello of Kundapur. In the year 1985, he was ordained as a Priest. He has done his Bachelor of Theology, Bachelor of Science, M.A. in English, and B.Ed studies. He has served as an Assistant Priest at Kulshekar, Assistant Director at St Antony Ashram, Jeppu, Mangalore. As Parish Priest, he has rendered his services at Kokkada, Byndoor, Ujire, Kemman and Pangala parishes. He has also rendered his service as the Principal of the College in Puttur, Ujire, Lourdes Central School Bejai, Milagres PU College Kallianpur and Bidar. He is also the Spiritual Director of the Catholic Sabha and Diocesan Director of the Laity Commission of the Udupi Diocese.

Udupi Diocese was erected on 16th July 2012. Since its inception, for the last 10 years, Very Rev. Fr Baptist Menezes has served as the Vicar General of the Diocese of Udupi.

