Udupi Diocese Holds Annual Eucharistic Procession and Decennial Celebrations With Devotion

Udupi: The annual Diocesan Eucharistic Procession and Decennial Celebrations of the establishment of the Diocese organized on the feast of Christ the King evoked a devotional response from nearly four thousand five Hundred Catholics representing 52 parishes of the Udupi Diocese on Sunday, 20 November in Kallianpur.

The day was observed with the mass concelebrated by the Bishop of Udupi Diocese, Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo along with other priests at the Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur.

In his homily, Bishop said, “Today we are celebrating the feast of Christ King. Many Kings have ruled in this world and their names are recorded in history books. But here is a King who still reigns and continues to do good deeds for the community and that King is called Christ. Jesus as a King was the King of truth, loyalty and love. Worldly kingdoms are built on rivalry. But Jesus built his kingdom on the concepts of forgiveness and love. Jesus through his life spread the message of peace and forgiveness. We should also follow in his footsteps. He forgives his rivals and opponents. He wishes that everyone should get a life, He confronts sinners. He sacrificed His life for His people”.

Fr Cyril Lobo, Director Divyajyothi conducted the adoration of the Holy Eucharist which was followed by the solemn Eucharistic Procession. The brass band led the procession followed by the Cross and the candle bearers. The Bishop held the Blessed Sacrament that rested on a pedestal fitted on a decorated vehicle. The procession moved through the Milagres Cathedral, Ozanam House, Goretti Hospital and Culumiatated at the Mount Rosary Church Ground, Santhekatte.

After the procession, Fr Johnson, Principal of St Mary’s English Medium School, Udupi read a passage from the Gospel and delivered the homily highlighting the importance of the Eucharist and its evolution by citing several examples and events from both the Old and New Testaments. The Holy Eucharist is a sign of unity, sacrifice and forgiveness. The real love resides in showing it to our neighbours. We take part in the Holy dinner of the lord. We may attain great success in this world, but if we are not United with Christ it is worthless to have any achievements. Jesus called everyone to live happily, if we are trying to live on the path of Jesus, then we need to reach out to the needy of our community”.

Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo dedicated the Diocese of Udupi to Christ the King through the prayer of dedication.

A documentary depicting the ten years of the Udupi diocese and Two Books namely, Formative Decade – A history of The Diocese of Udupi and Diocese of Udupi, History of Parishes written by Dr Eugene D’Souza of Moodubelle were released on the occasion. The health fund for the needy of the diocese was launched as part of the decennial year celebrations.

More than 4000 faithful along with priests, and nuns participated in the Holy Eucharistic procession. The neatly organized procession was much appreciated by everyone. Members of the ICYM Udupi diocese took the lead in the smooth proceedings of the Eucharistic procession.

Fr Roshan D’Souza, chancellor Fr Valerian Mendonca, rector Milagres Cathedral Fr Leslie D’Souza, of Shirva deanery Fr Paul Rego of Karkala deanery Fr Rock D’Sa, parish priest Mount rosary Fr Stany B Lobo, parish priest Udyavar Fr Denis D’Sa and other priests from the diocese were present on the occasion.

Leslie Aroza compered the programme.