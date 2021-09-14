Spread the love



















Udupi Diocese Pays Last Respect to Former Minister Oscar Fernandes

Udupi: The mortal remains of former minister and senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes were brought to his native place Udupi on September 14 where many political leaders paid their last respect.

The mortal remains of Oscar Fernandes were brought from Fr Mullers Hospital Mangaluru to Mother of Sorrows Church Udupi at 9.30 am, where a prayer service was held by Bishop Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo.

In his message, Bishop Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo said, “We have lost a capable leader who served the country and he was loved by the people of all communities. He had a close affinity with Pejawar Math and other Ashta Maths in Udupi and was actively taking part in various programmes of the Math. He played a pivotal role in Udupi and helped the people of the coastal districts during his political tenure irrespective of caste, creed, and colour. He was a very honest politician, approachable, well respected, always available and never arrogant”.

Oscar Fernandes was the founding president of the Catholic Sabha, a lay movement that was initiated in 1979 to promote social and political leadership from the Christian community. The Catholic Sabha has been involved in the Mangalore and Udupi dioceses ever since.

Oscar Fernandes was born to Rockey Fernandes and Leonis Fernandes on March 27, 1941, and started his political career as a councillor of Udupi Municipal Council in 1972.

Five times Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Udupi Constituency in coastal Karnataka, Oscar Fernandes shot to national fame with his election to the 7th Lok Sabha in 1980. He served as the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee and the federal minister for Transport, Labour and Employment in the Congress-led coalition governments.

Oscar Fernandes was a multi-faceted person. He was often seen with his mouth organ at public functions and was passionate about sports such as kabaddi, volleyball, and swimming. Whenever time permitted, he used to sing in the church choir.

Like this: Like Loading...