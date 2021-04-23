Spread the love



















Udupi Dist Administration All Set to Enforce Weekend Curfew

Udupi: The district administration is all set to enforce weekend curfew in the district. The weekend curfew kicks on Friday, April 23rd night and will extend till Monday, April 26 morning, said Deputy commissioner G Jagadeesh.

Speaking to media persons at the DC office on April 23 Deputy commissioner G Jagadeesh said, “The weekend curfew will be enforced strictly in the district. Unnecessary movement of people would be strictly restricted, vehicles will be seized and strict action will be taken against all those who violate the weekend curfew that will be enforced from 9 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday”.

-Essential shops shall remain open between 6 am to 10 am on weekends.

-Restaurants and eateries are permitted to operate and only take home (parcel) is allowed.

-Construction activities, civil repair activities, works pertaining to pre-monsoon preparation is permitted.

-Industries, industrial establishments, production units are permitted to operate adhering to appropriate Covid behaviour. The movement of staff is allowed by producing valid ID.

-Shops, including ration shops (PDS), dealing with food, groceries. fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder are permitted.

-Wholesale vegetable/fruit/flower markets shall be permitted to operate from open playgrounds strictly adhering to appropriate Covid behaviour.

-Marriages is allowed with a maximum of 50 people and cremation/funeral with not more than 20 people.

-Private companies are advised to function with minimum strength and work from home as much as possible, only essential service staff are allowed to work from the office.

-No restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval is required.

-Existing guidelines on inter-state travel will be followed.

Udupi SP N Vishnuvardhan, Additional DC Sadashiva Prabhu, ZP CEO Dr Prashanth Bhat, Assistant Commissioner Kundapur K Raju were present.