Udupi Dist Congress holds Protest against Grilling of Rahul Gandhi by ED

Udupi: The Udupi district Congress leaders and workers staged a protest in front of the DC office, Manipal here, on June 17, against the grilling of top party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald.

The protesters took out a procession from Coin Circle, Manipal to the DC Office and shouted slogans against the Union Government for Misusing the investigation agencies.

Addressing the protesters, former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake accused the central government of misusing investigating agencies to frame party senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in false cases.

The presidential election is nearing and the ruling BJP is worried because they don’t have sufficient votes to win the elections. The BJP has been misleading the people to divert their attention from serious problems that the country is facing,” he said.

The Congress will not tolerate the politics of vendetta, he alleged that the Enforcement Directorate summons to the Gandhis was politically motivated. The Centre was misusing the ED, income tax, and CBI, he said.

The former Minister and In-charge of Udupi District Abhayachandra Jain also spoke on the occasion.

Later the protesters submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner and demanded to stop misusing the investigating agencies.

District Congress President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, vice president Prakyath Shetty, leaders Roshni Oliver, Vignesh Kini, Ramesh Kanchan, M A Gafoor, Harish Kini, Sarasu D Bangera, Yathish Karkera, Rameez Hussain, Prashanth Poojary Geetha Wagle, Deepak Kotian, Krishnamoorthy Acharya and others were present.