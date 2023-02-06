Udupi Dist Congress Stages Protest over Adani-Hindenburg row

Udupi: The Udupi District Congress held a protest against the ongoing Adani issue in front of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) office in Ajjarkad here on February 6.

Addressing the protesters, KPCC Secretary M A Gafoor said, “Rs 10 lakh crore from 29 banks has been looted in this country by Gujaratis except for one Mallya. Looting the wealth of the country is also another kind of terrorism. The government should conduct an impartial investigation in this matter”, he demanded.

Gafoor further said, “Our fight is not against the LIC. We are warning the government about the injustice done to LIC. Some people are looting the banks of our country. 12 crore youth of the country are unemployed. The central government should provide justice to the people by taking action against the culprits”.

Gafoor also said, “The government is hell-bent on helping Modi’s friends to loot people’s money. We also demand a probe or a chief justice-led inquiry into the humongous Adani scam, he demanded.

Udupi district president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, vice president Prakyath Shetty, Kushal Shetty, KPCC spokesperson Veronica Cornelio, Udupi Block Congress president Ramesh Kini, Congress leaders Harish Kini, Roshni Oliver, Yathish Karkera, Hammad, Prashanth Jatthanna, Saurabh Ballal Shabbir Ahamed, Geetha Wagle, Deepak Kotian and others were present.

