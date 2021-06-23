Spread the love



















Udupi Dist Congress Warns BJP President for Unnecessarily Targeting Party Leaders

Udupi: “The Congress party will not tolerate unnecessary targeting of our leader Vinay Kumar Sorake anymore. If the BJP is ready to debate over the failures of the Modi government then we are also sending our leaders”, said Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, president of Udupi district Congress.

Speaking at a press meet held at the District Congress Bhavan on June 23, Ashok Kumar said, “Udupi district BJP president Kuiladi Suresh Nayak had made a statement during a media talk against our leader Vinay Kumar Sorake saying that he had come from Puttur and was now making politics in Udupi. If he speaks anything about the BJP or our government then we will send him Back to Puttur.” Yes, we agree Sorake had come from Puttur and contested elections in Udupi. Sorake has enrolled his name in the voters’ list in Udupi and has been residing in Udupi for the last 21 years.

BJP MP Shoba Karandlaje also came from Puttur and contested in Udupi and still her name is not enrolled in the voters’ list in Udupi. The BJP president should send Shobha Karandlaje to Puttur first, Kodavoor said.

In our country, everyone has the right to contest the elections from anywhere. Earlier our former MP Sadananda Gowda had also contested from Udupi. The present MP who is a native of Puttur contested from Udupi. Before commenting on other party leaders, BJP president Suresh Nayak should first make it clear about his party leaders. Suresh Nayak also used the word ‘we are ready to target Vinay Kumar Sorake’, the Congress party condemns the threat by Suresh Nayak. The BJP district president should ask for an open apology with Vinay Kumar Sorake or else the party will launch a protest against him, warned Ashok Kumar Kodavoor.

In Yedamoge, Byndoor Taluk BJP’s party worker Uday Ganiga was killed by the BJP gram panchayat president and others. The BJP president along with their party MLA’s or MP’s failed to visit Uday Ganiga’s house. Our leaders, former Byndoor MLA Gopal Poojary, and Vinay Kumar Sorake and our party team visited Ganiga’s house and consoled his family members on humanitarian grounds. Unfortunately, the BJP has termed it as a political gimmick. Congress is never going to play politics over a person’s death, such politics is done by BJP leaders, he said.

KPCC panellist Veronica Cornelio, District Congress leaders Prashanth Jattanna, Harish Shetty, Kushal Shetty, Keerthi Shetty, Balakrishna were present at the press meet.

