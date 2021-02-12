Spread the love



















Udupi Dist Court finds man guilty of murdering wife and Mother-in-law in 2015

Udupi: The Udupi district and sessions court found a 44-year-old man guilty of hacking his wife and mother-in-law to death at Kasturba Nagar in Chitpady on April 20, 2015.

According to Shanti Bai, senior district public prosecutor, the accused Sanjay Kumar Datta, hailing from Assam, frequently quarrelled with his wife suspecting her character.

On the fateful night, when Sanjay Kumar Datta was fighting with his wife, his mother-in-law Nirmala tried to intervene, the accused attacked Nirmala with a sickle. Later, when he dragged Archana outside the house, Nirmala again tried to stop him. Sanjay upset with her actions attacked both with the sickle. Seriously injured Nirmala succumbed to her injuries in the courtyard of their neighbour and Archana breathed her last at a hospital the next day.

Subramanya J N, principal district and sessions court judge who heard 25 of the 44 witnesses, upheld the accusation laid out against Sanjay in the charge sheet by the then Udupi Circle Police Inspector Srikanth K.

The court has reserved the quantum of punishment under sections 302 and 498 (A) – murder and domestic violence against a married woman – for February 15.



