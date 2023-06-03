Udupi Dist Mahila Congress express Solidarity with Women Wrestlers

Udupi: The Congress women’s wing in Udupi district has expressed solidarity with women wrestlers against the Union government’s ‘apathy’.

Addressing the media persons at the Press Club on June 3, Geetha said, “The police have harassed the wrestlers while they were staging a peaceful protest. Instead of taking action against the Lok Sabha member and Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan who has been accused of sexual harassment, the women wrestlers were taken into police custody”.

Geetha further said, “The country is deeply saddened to see the tears of women sportspersons who have brought medals for the country with their hard work and dedication. BJP has a history of protecting perpetrators and questioning victims”.

Geetha also said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi clicked photographs with wrestlers when they won medals but now he is forcing them to cry. For the last many days, the daughters of the country are crying and suffering, but the Modi government is silent”.

Brij Bhushan must be immediately disqualified as MP and strict action must be taken against him, demanded Geetha.

Office bearers Gopi K Naika, Roshni Oliver, Meekashi Madhava Bannanje and others were present.

