Udupi Dist Reports 274 new Covid-19 Cases on April 22

Udupi: The surge in Covid-19 cases continued in Udupi with the district registering 274 new cases on Thursday April 22, taking the total number of positive cases to 27757.

The number of active cases in the district has now gone up to 1165. So far, 26398 patients have been discharged from the hospital after complete recovery, and 194 persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in the district.

According to the state bulletin, 3270 samples were sent for testing on April 21. The day also saw 193 patients getting discharged from hospital after recovery.

