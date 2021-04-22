Spread the love



















Udupi District Administration Enforces Shutdown of Non-essential Services

Udupi: In a sudden move, the Udupi City Municipal officials on Thursday, April 22 forced all non-essential shop owners to shut their shops to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to the officials, the new guidelines issued in the afternoon by the government said that as a precautionary measure, all non-essential shops should be closed to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Hotels, bakeries, medical shops and other essential shops continued to remain open with only takeaways being allowed. In the afternoon, most of the non-essential shops were closed in the city and ‘a half lockdown’ situation was implemented.

Similar reports also came from Karkala and Kundapur where all the shops were closed implementing ‘half lockdown’ to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

On Thursday afternoon, the state government issued a revised order for night and weekend curfew ordering the closure of all business establishments except essential services across the state.

The revised order by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar on April 22 stated that the government has ordered a night curfew from Monday to Friday from 2100 hrs to 0600 hrs and a weekend curfew on Friday night 2100 hrs to Monday morning 0600 hrs. Except for essential services all other business activities will be closed till May 4.

This order came into effect immediately, asking all businesses to close down. Moreover, according to the revised order, only 50 persons are allowed for marriage functions, 20 people for the funeral rites and closure of all e-commerce activities, schools, colleges, swimming pools, markets, cultural and religious activities.

As per the order, construction work will be allowed while night shift workers carrying ID cards will be permitted.

Night service buses will ply as usual but passengers will have to produce the tickets. There will be no restrictions for interstate vehicles. Restrictions will also remain in religious places and 50 per cent of staff will be allowed in the government offices.

The order stated that except for essential services all other shops will remain closed during this period.

Police officials have been instructed to take necessary action against the violators.