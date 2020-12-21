Spread the love



















Udupi District all set for First Phase Gram Panchayat Elections

Udupi: The Udupi district administration is all set to conduct the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections on December 22.

In the first phase, elections will be held for 66 Gram Panchayats in the 67 grama panchayats of Udupi, Byndoor, Hebri and Brahmavar Assembly Constituency. There will be 553 polling booths in four constituency limits. The elections will be held from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.

There are 676 candidates in fray for 267 seats in 108 wards in Madikeri taluk, while, there are 1,488 candidates for 462 seats in 177 wards in Somwarpet taluk.

The mustering will be held in St Cicely’s College Udupi, SMS College Brahmavar, Govt First Grade College Hebri and Govt First Grade College Byndoor. Each polling booth will have a presiding officer and three polling officers.

Voters can cast their votes producing the identity cards that are accepted by the Election Commission. These include the voters’ identity card, passport, driving license, Aadhaar, PAN, identity cards issued by the Central or state government, public undertakings, bank/Kisan card or passbook issued by the postal department. Even the COVID-19 infected people are also allowed to exercise their franchise.

On account of the elections, Weekly market and fairs will not be held in Udupi District from midnight of December 21 to midnight of December 22. The sale and transportation of liquor is banned from 5:00 pm of December 20 to 5:00 pm of December 22. The sale of liquor in restaurants, bars, shops and clubs is also banned.