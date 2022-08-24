Udupi District All Set for Silver Jubilee Celebration of its Formation on Aug 25

Udupi: The Udupi District is all set for the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of its formation on August 25. Thawar Chand Gehlot the Governor of Karnataka will inaugurate the programme at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium Ajjarkad, Udupi at 5 PM.

The past and present members of the rural and urban local bodies in the district will attend the inauguration.

While the stadium has the capacity to accommodate 30,000 people, seating arrangements will be made for 15,000 people with a proper shelter to protect the audience from the rains.

The silver jubilee organising committee under the leadership of district in-charge Minister S Angara have formed various sub-committees for the smooth conduct of the celebrations. Several rounds of meetings were conducted among officials to prepare for the celebrations.

Energy, Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar will flag off “Agnipath Daud 75,” a 75 km run to motivate the younger generation to join the defence forces in Karkala at 8 a.m. on August 25. The town procession will start from the Board High School in Udupi city at 3 p.m. to Ajjarkad with the participation of over 6,000 students and 2,000 members of women SHGs.

Various associations have been invited to participate in the procession with their banners; eminent personalities will also join the procession.

Meanwhile, people’s representatives from 1997 and later periods, are invited to the inaugural programme. The celebrations will conclude on January 25, 2023 with the participation of the Chief Minister.

Udupi Dist Working Journalist’s Association Holds Meet the Press with JP Hegde first district in-charge Minister of Udupi

Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission Chairperson and also the first minister in charge of Udupi district K. Jayaprakash Hegde who participated in a media interaction programme organized by the Udupi district Working Journalists Association said that the silver jubilee celebrations of the formation of Udupi district will be organised in a grand way. As taluks in Udupi were part of Dakshina Kannada before the new district was formed, residents of the district had to visit Mangaluru and spend the whole day there to finish their work. While Shiroor on the northern border of the then Dakshina Kannada district was 130 km away from Mangaluru, Hosangadi on the eastern border was 122 km away.

People were demanding a district, while various organisations fought for it. With the support of the people’s representatives, the Udupi district came into being after then Chief Minister J H Patel inaugurated it on August 25, 1997, he said.

Hegde also said that I will not claim Udupi district is completely developed, but its development is beyond the expectations that existed during its formation in 1997.

We did not expect that the district would develop to the present level when it was formed. Those claiming Udupi has not developed are not aware of the situation prior to 1997. Coastal tourism was yet to grow in Udupi and more and more jobs were needed to be created. He pointed out that any scheme formulated should not change to the tune of a new set of people’s representatives.

It was sure that Udupi would not have developed to the present situation if it was not made a separate district and would have remained one of the few taluks of the Dakshina Kannada district. Udupi has grown into a temple tourism destination; has become a hub of education, and received a good amount of grants. There is a need for a government medical college and affordable healthcare facilities in the district. For the next decade, the district should offer more jobs, get government hospitals upgraded, the youth should write competitive examinations etc.

Participating in the programme virtually, first Deputy Commissioner G Kalpana said that the district has grown steadfast compared to other similar districts. It was a challenge to work as the first DC during the district’s formation and all worked as a team, she said.

Association president Rajesh Shetty Alevoor, general secretary Nazeer Polya, treasurer Umesh Marpalli, National Rep Arun Shiroor, State Committee Rep Kiran Manjanbail, District information officer Manjunath and others were present.

