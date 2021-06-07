Spread the love



















Udupi District Assistant Director of Tourism Department Succumbs to COVID-19

Udupi: The Assistant Director of tourism Udupi District, Somashekhar Banavasi breathed his last at a private hospital in Mangaluru on June 7 after battling COVID-19.

Somashekhar Banavasi, a native of Uttara Kannada district had settled in Dakshina Kannada district along with his family for many years.

Somashekhar took charge as assistant director of the Tourism department in Udupi in November 2020. He played a major role in getting the Blue Flag international recognition for Padubidri beach.

Deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha condoled the death of Somashekhar Banavasi.

