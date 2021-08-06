Spread the love



















Udupi District BJP Felicitates Minister Sunil Kumar and Kota Srinivas Poojary

Udupi: Minister Sunil Kumar and Kota Srinivas Poojary, who took oath as Ministers in the Basavaraj Bommai Cabinet received a rousing welcome in Udupi district as they reached the district for the first time after taking the oath as Ministershere on August 6.

Sunil Kumar was welcomed by the party leaders at the Udupi district border near Hejamadi. Later he was taken in a vehicle rally from Hejamadi to Karkala and felicitated by the party leaders.

The Udupi district BJP organised the felicitation programme for Sunil Kumar and Kota Srinivas Poojay at the Amrith Garden Ambagilu in the evening. The programme was chaired by Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak, president of Udupi district BJP.

Sunil Kumar and Kota Srinivas Poojay were felicitated by the district BJP with a Huge flower garland, fruits, shawl and memento.

Speaking after receiving the felicitation Kota Srinivas Poojary said that he was not keen on a particular portfolio and happily accept the ministry he was allotted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tremendously developed the nation and brought many changes. The Triple Talaq bill, Ram Temple construction, Kashmir issues etc. have been sorted out. In the state, BSY has also done a lot of development work and the present CM Bommai will continue his work. We are all working together for the development of the district.

Sunil Kumar in his message said, “The party has recognised me, a simple worker for this great position. In Public life, people are watching our steps every minute and as a politician, I will work honestly for the people. Under the guidance of senior minister Kota Srinivas Poojary we all five MLAs are working together and will continue to work for the development of the district”.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon, OBC Morcha national secretary Yashpal Suvarna, CDC Chairman Mattar Rathankar Hegde and Mangalore Zone prabhari Uday Kumar Shetty delivered congratulatory remarks to the new ministers.

BJP leaders Shanker Poojary, Dinakar Babu, Shilpa Suvarna, Githanjali Suvarna, Gurme Suresh Shetty, Vikyath Shetty, Veena Shetty and others were present on the occasion.

