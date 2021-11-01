Spread the love



















Udupi District Celebrates 66th Kannada Rajyotsava

Udupi: The 66th Kannada Rajyotsava was celebrated with grandeur at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium Ajjarkad, here on November 1.

State Energy, Kannada and Culture minister V Sunil Kumar hoisted the flag and received the guard of honour. The celebration commenced with the police parade involving various teams led by the parade commander of the District Armed Reserve Police.

Minister Sunil Kumar spoke about the culture and tradition of Karnataka, stating that Kannada is a 2000-year-old language with an immensely significant history. Kannada is not just a language but a lifestyle, culture, and art. He urged the people to promote and preserve Kannada.

The minister also said that the government is planning to make changes in the Sarojini Mahishi report and demanding compulsory job allotments for Kannadigas in business establishment in the state.

The district Rajyotsava Awards were presented to 32 achievers and three organisations by the minister.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Acting DC and Udupi ZP CEO Dr Naveen Bhat, CDC president Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, Udupi SP N Vishnuvardhan, UUDA president Raghavendra Kini, CMC President Sumithra Nayak and others were present.

