Udupi District Celebrates 67th Kannada Rajyotsava with Grandeur

Udupi: The 67th Kannada Rajyotsava was celebrated at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium Ajjarkad here, on November 1.

State Fisheries Port and Inland Transport Minister S Angara hoisted the flag and received the guard of honour. The celebration commenced with the police parade involving various teams led by the parade Commander of the District Armed Reserve Police.

Minister Angara spoke about the culture and tradition of Karnataka, stating that Kannada is a 2000-year-old language with an immensely significant history. Kannada is not just a language but a lifestyle, culture, and art. He urged the people to promote and preserve Kannada.

The district Rajyotsava Awards were presented to 34 achievers and three organisations on the occasion. The awardees Loku Poojari and Nagraj Pana of Ampar, Ramayya Balegara of Byndoor, Girish Palimar, Manu Handadi, Raja Katpady, Surendra Mogaveera, Janaki Hande of Manoor, Kamalamma Dodannagudde, Julian Danthi Udyavar, Babu K and Yakub Khader Gulwadi in literature, K Manjappa Suvarna Ambalapady, Suchita Pai and Niladhara Sherigar Kapu in music, M Ramachandra Acharya, Padubidri in journalism, Mahesh Marne and Ganesh Nayak Yennehole in Art, Prof Kanaradi Vadiraj Bhatt, Dr Usha Chadaga Udupi, K Subrahmanya Acharya and Dayananda Shetty Kelarkalbettu in the complex category. Raghavendra Shetty Giliyar and Mallaru Harish Kumar in Folklore, Eshwar Malpe, T Ramachandra Naik, Karkala and Aitu Kulal Hebri. Dr Sunil Kumar Mundkur, Mahima, Abhin Devadiga Santhekatte, Sulatha Kamath Katapadi and Arunkala S Rao Bommarabettu, Narayana Birilaray and Venkatesh Devadiga of Elluru, Team Nation First, Udupi and Sharada Pooja Committee, Karkala conferred with District Rajyotsava awards.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M, SP Akshay Machindra, ZP CEO Prasanna Kumar, CMC President Sumithra Nayak, Probationary IAS Yathish UUDA President Manohar Kalmadi and others were present.

