Udupi District Congress Holds ‘100 not out campaign’ to Protest against Hike in Fuel Price

Udupi: As the price of petrol and diesel continue to rise, the Udupi district Congress staged a unique protest, ‘100 not out campaign’ in front of the petrol pumps on Friday, June 11.

Addressing the protesters, former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake said that the government is looting people by hiking the fuel price. We demand a complete rollback of the excise duty hike on petrol and diesel. Fuel should come under the purview of GST.

With the wrong policies of the BJP government, the people of the country were battling against the impact of Covid-19 for the last one and a half year. “On one hand, they could not get medicines and health facilities at the right time and on the other, they have been suffering because of the failing economy and widespread unemployment,” he said.

Instead of sympathising with the problems of the people, the Modi led BJP government has decided to disregard the sufferings of the people and continue to inflict pain by raising the prices of petrol and diesel every other day, he said.

“It is most unfortunate that the insensitive BJP Government is continuously putting additional burden on the people by increasing the fuel prices when people are passing through bad times due to the Covid pandemic. We demand that the BJP Government immediately roll back the fuel prices,” he said.

He further alleged that the government is not ready to give a financial package to the marginalised Sector which has suffered most due to the Covid pandemic.

District Congress president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, Vice president Prakyath Shetty, leaders Veronica Cornelio, Harish Kini, Vishwas Ameen, Ramesh Kanchan, Yathish Karkera, Janardhan Bhandarkar, Roshni Oliver, Geetha Wagle, Prashanth Jattanna and others were present.

