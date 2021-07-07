Spread the love



















Udupi District Congress Holds Cycle Rally against Fuel Price Hike

Udupi: In response to the call by the National Congress, the Udupi district Congress organised a bicycle rally in Udupi on July 7 to protest against the rise in petroleum prices.

Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake and Former Mayor of Mangalore City Corporation Shashidhar Hegde flagged off the rally.

Addressing the gathering Vinay Kumar Sorake said, “The Narendra Modi government was protecting the interests of the corporates by letting the petroleum companies increase the prices at their will. The hike in fuel price will have a cascading effect on several sectors from transport, automobiles, agriculture, retail to textiles and the common man will end up paying exorbitant prices for essential commodities and commuting”.

Ex-Mayor Shashidhar Hegde said, “When the UPA was in power, the tax on petrol & diesel was Rs 9.20. Now it is Rs 32. We demand a complete rollback of the excise duty on petrol and diesel.

The rally which was flagged off at the District Congress Bhavan passed through Ajjakard, Taluk office road, Court road, KM Marg and culminated at the Service Bus stand.

District Congress president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, Secretary Prashanth Jattanna, Women Congress president Geetha Wagle, Youth Congress president Deepak Kotian, Congress leaders Kishan Hegde Kolkebail, Nagesh Udyavar, Prameela Jatthan and others were present.

